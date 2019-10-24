blink-182 Founding Member Tom DeLonge Signs Contract with U.S. Army

A lot of people laughed when blink-182 founding member and UFO hunter Tom DeLonge started a research organization on extraterrestrials but it turns out DeLonge may be onto something. DeLonge’s To The Stars Academy has signed a contract with the U.S. Army to help research and develop insanely high tech for military vehicles.

The Army and DeLonge’s academy will work together to research “exotic materials not of this Earth” that DeLonge owns. Both are hoping to develop tech like “active camouflage, quantum communication” and more. This contract, which lasts five years, comes after the U.S. intelligence had to admit that footage DeLonge had revealed does show something in the sky that the government couldn’t identify.

The government will study DeLonge's mysterious 'exotic' metals, active camouflage, 'beamed energy propulsion' and a host of other wild technologies. https://t.co/KWjAf9hIwk — VICE (@VICE) October 21, 2019