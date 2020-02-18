blink-182 Is Officially Eligible For The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

Perhaps when the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announces the class of 2021 ballot, blink-182 will be among the bands listed. The punk trio officially became eligible for induction on Monday as their debut album, Cheshire Cat, turned the big 2-5. Besides needing a two-and-a-half decade old recording, artists considered for the honor must have an impact on the evolution, development, and perpetuation of rock and roll, states the Hall’s official rules. On May 2nd, Nine Inch Nails, along with Whitney Houston, Notorious B.I.G., Depeche Mode, the Doobie Brothers and T-Rex will be enshrined in Cleveland.

