Bono Celebrates 60th Birthday With 60 Songs That Saved His Life

U2’s Bono turned 60 years old on Sunday. He celebrated the milestone by revealing “60 Songs That Saved My Life.” In a note accompanying the streaming playlist, Bono wrote, “These are some of the songs that saved my life. Through all the scrapes, all manner of nuisance, from the serious to the silly… and the joy, mostly joy…” The songs include selections from David Bowie, Luciano Pavarotti, Kanye West, and Billie Eilish just to name a few.

