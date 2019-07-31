Bono Marks U2’s First Concert In The Philippines

U2 is coming to The Philippines for the first time in their careers and to celebrate, Bono has sent a letter to the city of Manila. In a short handwritten note shared on their website, the frontman writes, “Bono, Edge, Adam and Larry coming to rock you hard & soft… loud & vivid, black & white & colour Dec 11.” The date is part of the Irish rockers’ Joshua Tree Tour, which also brings the band to Singapore and Seoul for the very first time. “We’d always hoped that [the tour] would include a show in the Philippines and now we can finally say that we will see you in December… We are very excited,” chimes in guitarist The Edge.

