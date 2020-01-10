Breaking Benjamin Updates “Red Cold River”

Breaking Benjamin has dropped a new acoustic version of their 2018 hit “Red Cold River” ahead of their upcoming album Aurora. The album features acoustic versions of songs from across BB’s entire catalog, featuring some famous guest stars like Flyleaf’s Lacey Sturm. The band previously shared a re-worked version of their 2004 hit “So Cold.” Aurora will be out Jan. 24th, the same week Breaking Benjamin launches a co-headlining U.S. tour with Korn.

