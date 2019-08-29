Brendon Urie Receives The Funko Pop! Treatment

Forget the Grammys and gold records. When Funko comes calling, that’s when you know you’ve really made it as an artist. Hot Topic announced that Brendon Urie will be joining the Pop! collectibles lineup, joining the multitude of other huge named rockers such as Elton John, Slash, Ozzy Osbourne, and Kurt Cobain.

While no release date is set, Wednesday’s live stream showed off the figure, which features the Panic! At The Disco frontman wearing his “Pray For The Wicked” gold jacket. Also unveiled to be exclusively sold at Hot Topic stores, Funko Pop! dolls of Coco and Coraline plus My Hero Academia pins.

Subscribe to X96's News! Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.