Brendon Urie Rocks Out To ‘Under Pressure’ With Jimmy Fallon And The Roots

The Tonight Show’s trunk of classroom instruments must be safely locked up, so the crew had to get creative again for its famous segment. Brendon Urie joined Jimmy Fallon and The Roots on Tuesday night for a cover of the Queen and David Bowie classic “Under Pressure,” backed up by more makeshift sounds.

With the Panic! At The Disco singer on vocals, Questlove tapped a butter knife on kitchen items instead of the drums, while Black Thought used a spatula and toaster. Dave Guy played the frisbee. Last month, Sting joined the late-night entertainers for a socially distant version of The Police’s “Don’t Stand So Close To Me.”