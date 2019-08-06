Bush & Live Add Dates to Alt-Imate Tour

Bush and Live have added more dates to their current Alt-Imate tour. The tour, featuring Our Lady Peace on support, has expanded into October. New dates include an October 10th stop in San Diego and other stops in Nevada, Utah, Oregon and more before it wraps up in Cedar Park, Texas October 23rd.

The Salt Lake stop will be on October 12th at USANA Amphitheatre. Tickets go on sale this Friday at Smith’s Tix at 10 am!