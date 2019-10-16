Cage The Elephant Sets Alternative Song Chart Record

Cage The Elephant has just made Billboard history, earning the most No. 1 alt-rock singles this decade. “Social Cues,” the title track from this year’s release, has taken the top slot on the Alternative Song chart this week, becoming the band’s ninth to do so. Earlier this year, “Ready to Let Go” from their fifth studio record also reached the peak position, joining “Trouble”, “Come a Little Closer,” and “Back Against The Wall” among others. Cage has a few US shows scheduled in December before they head across the pond in February, then to South America in March.

Cage The Elephant Just Made History On The Alternative Rock Chart https://t.co/8NXN0JlUpi — Rockstress (@RockstressFM) October 16, 2019