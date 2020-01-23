Cage The Elephant Teams with Iggy Pop

Cage The Elephant has teamed up with Iggy Pop for a new version of their tune “Broken Boy.” The song is the opening track from their latest album Social Cues.

Pop said in a statement that he thinks Cage The Elephant is living the rock and roll dream, adding that for a few minutes “I was one of the boys.” Cage The Elephant’s album is also up for Best Rock Album at this year’s Grammys.

