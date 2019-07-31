Cassette Sales Jump To 15 Year High

Time to dust off your old decks. Cassettes are back, with sales reaching their highest point in 15 years. According to OfficialCharts.com, while the numbers represent just 0.2 percent of all albums sold, sales are up 112 percent year-over-year in the UK, with over 36,000 bought in 2019 alone.

Which artists are driving the purchases? Billie Eilish, who put out several editions of When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? in multiple colors, as well as Catfish & The Bottlemen and Madonna. The soundtracks for Guardians Of The Galaxy are also big sellers, with several thousand copies bought on tape.

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? by @BillieEilish is the best-selling cassette of 2019 so far! Full Top 20 rundown: https://t.co/OvKXOGeMok pic.twitter.com/ZMlOy6g6rT — Official Charts (@officialcharts) July 31, 2019