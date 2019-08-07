Catfish And The Bottlemen Have New Album “Well Underway”

Catfish And The Bottlemen may have just put out a new record earlier this year, but more music will be on the way soon. According to Van McCann, album number four is “underway,” admitting in a new interview, “Ah, no music’s already well written.” “Every single time we do an album there’s always something going for the next one, so I always try to stay well ahead of the game in terms of songwriting,” the frontman reveals, adding, “So if someone said ‘go and record an album now,’ we could do that easy.” All the band would need is the “green light” from management and the label, says McCann.

