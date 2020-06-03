Check Out A Young Chester Bennington Covering Nirvana

Some old video footage has surfaced of a young Chester Bennington covering Nirvana. The video was released by Bennington’s pre-Linkin Park band Grey Daze. It shows a teenage Bennington sitting around a garage with some friends jamming to Nirvana’s “Polly.” Grey Daze’s new album Amends includes vocals from Bennington recorded shortly before his 2017 death. It will be out on June 26th.

