Spike Jonze has shared a preview of the upcoming Beastie Boys Story. The live documentary shows Ad-Rock and Mike D as a part of the stage production of the same name. They look back at the origins of the group and share their memories of Adam “MCA” Yauch. The movie premieres in IMAX on April 3rd and will land on AppleTV+ on April 24th.

Subscribe to X96's News! Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.