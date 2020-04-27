Chester Bennington’s Widow Given ‘Mental Health Hero’ Award

The widow of late Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington has been honored for her efforts promoting Mental Health awareness following her husband’s 2017 death. Last week, Talinda Bennington-Friedman received the Didi Hirsch Center’s 2020 Mental Health Ambassador Award Talinda co-founded the 320 Changes Direction campaign to battle the “stigma surrounding suicide and mental health.”

Chester Bennington’s widow, Talinda, has been honoured with the 2020 Mental Health Ambassador Award 🙏 https://t.co/3SdNiO6QX8 pic.twitter.com/ATP5iHZ4Iq — Kerrang! Magazine (@KerrangMagazine) April 27, 2020