Chris Cornell’s Daughter Covers Temple of The Dog’s ‘Hunger Strike’

Chris Cornell’s daughter, Toni, took part in the MusiCares COVID-19 relief fundraiser last weekend, performing Temple of The Dog’s 1991 smash “Hunger Strike”. Toni introduced herself during the Livestream event, saying “I’m sitting in my dad’s studio during this crazy time. I’m gonna sing one of my favorite songs for you guys. I love you, daddy, and I hope I do this some justice.”

