Chris Cornell’s Estate Does Not Approve of Upcoming Biopic

Hours after the news that a biopic on Chris Cornell will go into production next month, the late Soundgarden/Audioslave singer’s estate said “hold up.” The film, Black Days, which will reveal the last days leading up to Cornell’s 2017 suicide, is “not approved or sanctioned” by the estate of Chris Cornell, according to the estate’s rep. The rep also told Pitchfork that no one involved in the film’s production “contacted the estate for any information.”

Is it too soon for a Chris Cornell biopic? Is it disrespectful to not consult with a late celebrity’s estate before producing a biopic?