Chris Cornell’s Surprise Recording Released

Chris Cornell’s estate has released a recording of the late singer performing “Patience” by Guns N’ Roses. The track reportedly comes from an album of solo cover songs he was working on but never finished before his death in 2017. Today (Monday) would have been Cornell’s 56th birthday. Brendan O’Brien produced the “Patience” track for the Soundgarden frontman. The hit song was originally released by GNR in 1988.

