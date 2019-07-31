Music

Chvrches And Hatebreed Argue Over Slot At Deftones Festival

Posted on

The second annual Dia De Los Deftones festival hits Petco Park this November, with a diverse lineup that has one artist scratching his head. Upon seeing Chvrches on the list of bands performing, Hatebreed’s Jamey Jasta took to Twitter in a series of messages to question the Scottish synth-pop trio’s inclusion.

“Who is churches with a v and why the f**k are they playing over Gojira get tha f**k outtta here have you ever heard The Heaviest Matter In The Universe you’re gonna get embarrassed off the stage lol no offense,” writes the frontman, adding a swipe at the music industry.
Lauren Mayberry replied, noting that Deftones themselves, not the industry, selected her band, then tossed in some of her hard rocking credentials, which included seeing Gojira in Glasgow.

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top