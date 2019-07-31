Chvrches And Hatebreed Argue Over Slot At Deftones Festival

The second annual Dia De Los Deftones festival hits Petco Park this November, with a diverse lineup that has one artist scratching his head. Upon seeing Chvrches on the list of bands performing, Hatebreed’s Jamey Jasta took to Twitter in a series of messages to question the Scottish synth-pop trio’s inclusion.

Who is churches with a v and why the fuck are they playing over Gojira get tha fuuuuuck outtta here have you ever heard The Heaviest Matter In The Universe you’re gonna get embarrassed off the stage lol no offense. God the music industry suckkkkks sometimes 😩😂 — Jamey Jasta (@jameyjasta) July 30, 2019

Update: googled Churches w/ a v, they gotta be huge they did a song with a guy w/ a Marshmallow mask and people LOOOOOVE IT. Good for them. — Jamey Jasta (@jameyjasta) July 30, 2019

"Who is churches with a v and why the f**k are they playing over Gojira get tha f**k outtta here have you ever heard The Heaviest Matter In The Universe you're gonna get embarrassed off the stage lol no offense," writes the frontman, adding a swipe at the music industry.

Lauren Mayberry replied, noting that Deftones themselves, not the industry, selected her band, then tossed in some of her hard rocking credentials, which included seeing Gojira in Glasgow.

I’m sure they’re lovely people and a popular group, I don’t agree with the line up order, same w/ other festivals, if anyone is butt hurt about my opinion wait til you hear the podcast! Metal needs to be shown more respect. Longer career, legacy, more albums, bill em higher 🤘🏻✌🏻 — Jamey Jasta (@jameyjasta) July 30, 2019

Props to Chvrches booking agent though, that’s a gangster power move haha — Jamey Jasta (@jameyjasta) July 30, 2019