Classic Ramones Album Covers to be Released as Jigsaw Puzzles

The Ramones have become the latest band to be honored with jigsaw puzzles. Zee Productions has announced the upcoming release of three 500-piece puzzles that celebrate the American punk pioneers with reprints of the following classic album covers: “Rocket to Russia,” “Road to Ruin” and “It’s Alive.” The puzzles, which will be sold in vinyl album-sized boxes, are due September 20th. Also due in September are jigsaws featuring four Metallica album covers and four Rush covers. They’ll join previously-released puzzles that honor Iron Maiden, Motorhead, Judas Priest and Slayer.
