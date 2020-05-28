Coachella Likely Postponed Until 2021

Coachella was originally postponed for 2020 as the festival landed right in the middle of the pandemic. Organizers initially moved the event from April to October. According to sources, the October version may not happen.

Coachella – originally postponed from April to October this year – is reportedly looking to reschedule again 🎡https://t.co/EMJTdbkoyJ — Mixmag (@Mixmag) May 28, 2020

Bloomberg reports that organizers are asking performers if they can perform at the 2021 festival instead. Headliners scheduled to perform were Travis Scott, Rage Against The Machine, and Frank Ocean. Calvin Harris, Big Sean, DaBaby, Roddy Ricch were a part of the loaded lineup.