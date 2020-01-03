Coachella Lineup Announced; Rage Against The Machine, Travis Scott, Frank Ocean Headlining

Well, it’s official. After rumors abounded following their reunion announcement, Rage Against The Machine will headline this year’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. With back-to-back weekends on April 10-12 and April 17-19, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean are also handling top billing. Filling out the some more of the lineup are Radiohead’s Thom Yorke, Yungblud, Run the Jewels, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Code Orange, Pup and Emo Nite. Unless coming on board as a late addition, despite the whispers, My Chemical Romance is not on the schedule.

