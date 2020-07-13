Coldplay Share Original Video For “Yellow”

In honor of the 20th anniversary of their debut album Parachutes, Coldplay has released the rarely-seen alternate music video for their first hit, “Yellow”. Just like the original, it features a young Chris Martin walking along the beach – except it’s daytime, and Martin isn’t wearing a rain slicker. The version has been “hidden in the vaults since 2000”, according to the band.
Turns out this daylight version was “Take 1” filmed before the crew was sent home for the day. Later, Martin and the cameraman would film the rain-soaked nighttime version we remember.
View this post on Instagram
Take 1 of the Yellow video (hidden in the vaults since 2000). There were loads of extras in this version, but it rained all day so we sent them home at 4pm. Chris grabbed the cameraman and said ‘let’s just walk down the beach’. Worked out well in the end! PH #Coldplay #Parachutes
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.