Coldplay Won’t Tour Until Concerts Are ‘Environmentally Beneficial’

Coldplay’s latest album drops on Friday, but don’t expect to see them performing songs from Everyday Life in your city any time soon. In an interview with the BBC, Chris Martin says the band won’t hit the road in support of their upcoming double record for environmental reasons. “We’re taking time over the next year or two, to work out how our tour can not only be sustainable [but] how can it be actively beneficial,” reveals the frontman. Martin admits that he would be “disappointed” if their next trek around the globe wasn’t “carbon neutral” and that he hopes all future tours “have a positive impact.”

So are they saying that they will never tour again?

