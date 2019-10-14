Corey O’Brien’s Concert and Event Calendar | Week of October 16th

Every Wednesday morning at 9, Corey O’Brien (x96, 7p to midnight) joins Radio From Hell to keep your life from passing you by.

• A Day to Remember at USANA Amphitheatre

Closing out the 2019 season out at USANA, A Day to Remember will take the stage for The Degenerates Tour with I Prevail, Beartooth, and Can’t Swim.

• Half Alive at The Complex

A few years old, Half Alive, from Long Beach, make a sold-out stop in Salt Lake with Sure Sure. Didn’t get tickets? Well, Half Alive will be performing a free set at 50 West for another X96 Lounge X.

• Tool at Vivint Smart Home Arena

This show sold out in five days. Hopefully, Maynard will show his appreciation by not hiding behind a screen or Danny Carey since people are there to hear and SEE him. Add a flawless musical performance from amazing musicians to screens that play their music videos (if it’s anything like the last 3 times I’ve seen them) and it makes it hard to know what you’re paying for. Then again, it’s fucking Tool! Killing Joke is the opener.

• Anime Bonzai at the Davis Conference Center

Utah’s premier anime convention features games, celebrity guests, panels, scavenger hunts, and cosplay! Turns through the weekend.

• The Iron Maidens at The Royal

Couldn’t get Tool tickets? That’s okay. You’re favorite Iron Maiden tribute (they used to be called cover bands) perform at The Royal.

• Utah Cheese Awards at Hopkins Brewery

What’s the best gosh darn cheese in Utah? Well, head to Sugarhouse’s Hopkins Brewery to find out. “Sample the best cheese plate foods in Utah as judged by a panel of food & dining experts. Enjoy a variety of cheese plus bread, salami, sauces, dried fruit and more, with micro-brews made on site. Shop food exhibitors and see who is taking home the medals at the 7:30 pm ceremony.”

• Real Salt Lake vs. Portland at Rio Tinto Stadium

RSL’s first match of the MLS cup playoffs. You can snag tickets for $20 or enter to win a 4-pack from X96 by RSL to 33986. Get out and make some noise for RSL!

• Halloween Carnival and Truck or Treat at Sugarhouse Park

Need some Trick or Treating practice? Well, here ya go. The Huntington’s Disease (a fatal genetic disorder that causes the progressive breakdown of nerve cells in the brain) Society of America Utah Chapter is hosting this family-friendly evening at Sugarhouse Park from 6 to 8 pm.

• The Distillers at The Union Event Cente

Another SLC Punx approved show, don’t miss The Distillers with Death Valley Girls (really good – get there early).

