Coronavirus Claims Life of Fountains of Wayne Singer Adam Schlesinger, 52

Fountains of Wayne frontman Adam Schlesinger has died following a battle against the coronavirus. He was 52 years old. The Grammy-winning musician passed away Wednesday in an upstate New York hospital, according to his attorney, Josh Grier. Schlesinger had been heavily sedated and on a ventilator for several days leading up to his death, Grier says. The father of two daughters, Schlesinger first found stardom as a member of Fountains of Wayne, which scored hits with 1996’s “Radiation Vibe” and 2003’s “Stacy’s Mom.” In addition to 10 Grammy nods, Schlesinger received an Oscar nomination for writing the title song for 1997’s “That Thing You Do,” directed by Tom Hanks. Hanks, who’s recovering from COVID-19 himself, reacted to the news of Schlesinger’s passing by saying he’s “terribly sad today.”

