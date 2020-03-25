Coronavirus Gives Disturb’s ‘Down With the Sickness’ a Big Sales Boost

While the coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc on a lot of people’s finances, the members of Disturbed aren’t among them. The band’s 20-year-old song “Down With the Sickness” has seen an unexpected surge in sales and streams since the coronavirus reared its ugly head in the U.S., according to Nielsen Music data. The track has experienced a 31 percent increase in digital sales and a 3 percent jump in U.S. streams, according to Nielsen. Disturbed isn’t the only band to receive a boost from the coronavirus. At the Drive-In’s “Quarantined,” The Minutemen’s “Corona” and Joy Division’s “Isolation” have also experienced spikes in sales, Nielsen reports.

Subscribe to X96's News! Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.