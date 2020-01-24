Courtney Love, Kim Gordon On Soundtrack For ‘The Turning’

In theaters this weekend, Floria Sigismondi’s new supernatural thriller, The Turning, which Consequence of Sound calls “one of the most anticipated horror movies of 2020.” The film is based on an 1898 novella by Henry James called The Turn of the Screw. Also out, the soundtrack featuring 19 tunes from the likes of Courtney Love, Sonic Youth’s Kim Gordon, and Finn Wolfhard’s new band The Aubreys. Wolfhard also stars in the flick along with Mackenzie Davis and Brooklynn Prince. Love, in a press release, says she read The Turn of the Screw as a kid, adding that it was an “honor” to participate with the music, “especially as I’m alongside so many other fantastic female artists I respect.”

