Courtney Love Pays Tribute to Kurt Cobain on his 53rd Birthday

Late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain would have turned 53 on Thursday — and his widow, Courtney Love, commemorated the occasion with an online tribute to the late grunge rocker. Love, 55, has posted a photo of her Kurt Cobain on Instagram (below). Frances Bean also paid tribute by sharing a black-and-white pic capturing the left-handed guitarist in an unusually vulnerable moment as he looks into the eyes of his then-infant daughter on her Instagram story. Love, 55, didn’t include a caption or her photo, instead of letting the photo speak for itself. Cobain and Love married in 1992, nearly two years before the troubled musician took his own life in April 1994. He was 27 years old.

