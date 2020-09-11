COVID-19 Puts Pause On New U2 Project

New music is on the horizon for U2.

Guitarist The Edge revealed he and Bono were working together on new material in Dublin up until COVID-19 hit.

Then they went their separate ways for lockdown with their families.

Just like most of us, The Edge said they’ve stayed in touch with lots of Zoom calls.

Meanwhile, next month, a remastered edition of “All That You Can’t Leave Behind” is coming out for the album’s 20th anniversary. You can preorder on Amazon.

What’s your favorite song from “All That You Can’t Leave Behind”?