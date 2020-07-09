Cranberries Releasing Expanded Edition Of ‘No Need To Argue’

The Cranberries are preparing an expanded deluxe edition of their landmark 1994 album No Need To Argue. In addition to classics like “Zombie” and “Ode To My Family”, the deluxe edition will include dozens of b-sides, unreleased songs, and live tracks, along with never-before-seen photographs and a 5,000-word essay on the band’s history. The two-disc set will be out Sept. 18th. Are you a fan of demos and b-sides, or do you stick to the hits?

