Damon Albarn Leaves Gorillaz Master in Taxi

Maybe it’s not a good idea to take your laptop drinking

Maybe it’s time to bring back the briefcase attaché handcuffed to a person’s wrist when transporting sensitive items. Gorillaz’s singer Damon Albarn caused a bit of a panic after doing something many of us have done before. After a night of drinking at London’s Groucho Club, Albarn left a laptop containing the master recording for the virtual band’s new album in the back of a taxi. A source told UK’s The Mirror, that the situation is even worse because the “priceless” laptop contains not just the recording but “the expensive visuals as well.”