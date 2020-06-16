Dave Grohl, Beck and More to Be Featured in Preservation Hall Live-Stream

Since New Orleans had to cancel 2020’s Jazz Fest and the Preservation Hall canceled their popular Midnight Preserves late-night concert series, the Hall has decided to live-stream a star-studded concert this Saturday featuring some of it’s best past performances.

On Sat, a @PresHall live-stream event will feature Dave Grohl, Dave Matthews, Beck, Elvis Costello, Beck, Irma Thomas, Jon Batiste and many more: https://t.co/i1bzH1Q8it — Keith Spera (@KeithSpera) June 15, 2020

Tune in on social media Saturday, June 20th from 8 to 11pm for “Round Midnight Preserves” featuring past performances from Dave Grohl, Beck, Dave Matthews Band, Irma Thomas, Nathaniel Ratliff and more.

While the show is free to access, donations will be accepted the help the Preservation Hall with Spotify offering to match the donations dollar-for-dollar.