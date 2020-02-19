Music

Dave Grohl On How He Ended Up Joining Queens Of The Stone Age

For a brief period of time in the early 2000s, Dave Grohl was doing double duty: fronting the Foo Fighters while playing drums in Queens of the Stone Age. Speaking to The Bill Simmons Podcast recently, Grohl revealed how he ended up back behind the kit. According to Dave, it was fortunate timing; he wasn’t happy with the direction the recording of the Foo’s fourth album was taking at the same time that Josh Homme needed a drummer on their upcoming album. “Songs for the Deaf” was released in August 2002, with Grohl playing a handful of shows with the band before the album dropped.

