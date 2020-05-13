Dave Grohl On Returning To The Stage: ‘I Do Know That We Will Do It Again’

Foo Fighters should have been heading out on the road to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their debut record, but the coronavirus outbreak has put those plans on hold. But don’t worry; the band has every intention of getting back out there, as Dave Grohl writes in an op-ed for The Atlantic.

“I don’t know when it will be safe to return to singing arm in arm at the top of our lungs, hearts racing, bodies moving, souls bursting with life. But I do know that we will do it again, because we have to,” the frontman declares in his piece titled, “The Day the Live Concert Returns.” Grohl admits he isn’t a fan of performances over video chat software due to the sonic limitations, adding, “I’m hungry for a big old plate of sweaty, ear-shredding, live rock and roll, ASAP. The kind that makes your heart race, your body move, and your soul stir with passion.”

