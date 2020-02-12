Music

Dave Grohl Says New Foo Fighters Album Is Finished

Dave Grohl says the new Foo Fighters album – the band’s 10th – is finished and ready to go. Grohl spilled the beans during an appearance on The Bill Simmons Podcast – and also revealed he’s working on a documentary about bands who tour in vans. 2020 marks Foo Fighters’ 25th anniversary and Grohl has promised “an insane year full of some seriously crazy ****” to celebrate.

