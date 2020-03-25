Dave Grohl To Write Short Stories While Distancing Socially

With the Foo Fighters tour on hold, their next album completed, and the coronavirus forcing him to remain indoors, Dave Grohl has lots of time on his hands. So he’s going to keep distancing socially by engaging in his family’s trade. Taking to a brand new Instagram account, the frontman reveals, “Hi, my name is Dave. Sometimes I play drums. Sometimes I play guitar. Sometimes I tell stories. I’m currently looking for work, so I’d thought I’d pass the time by writing short stories that will make people smile.” Grohl adds that his mom “was a brilliant English teacher” and his dad was “a wicked speechwriter,” so while writing might be in his blood, thanks to years of rebellion, he probably won’t win a Nobel Prize in literature.

