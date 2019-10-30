Dave Grohl Will Guest Host Kid’s Show On Nickelodeon

Looks like Dave Grohl is helping to forge the next generation of Foo Fighters fans. The frontman has taped a guest-hosting slot with a 7-year-old YouTube sensation Ryan Kaji on the Nick Jr. kid’s show, Ryan’s Mystery Playdate. In a teaser video shared by the network to Facebook, Grohl calls the appearance “the coolest thing yet,” noting that his daughter is a big fan of the series. Expect to see Grohl behind the drums, on guitar, and even playing the kazoo.
Don’t miss #DaveGrohl on #RyansMysteryPlaydate 10/31/19 #NickJr #Nickelodeon #FooFighters #CheckYourLocalListings pic.twitter.com/bPdNAhHf1l
— Foozie’s Foo Fighters News (@DancesWithFoos) October 28, 2019
