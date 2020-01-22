Dave Matthews Band Announces Summer Tour

Dave Matthews Band may have been snubbed by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, but that won’t stop them from hitting the road this summer for a massive 39-date North American tour. The tour kicks off June 16th in Connecticut and runs all the way through Sept. 23rd (luckily, Utah is being spared from a 30-minute live rendition of “Ants Marching” as they are skipping us on this tour), joined by supporting acts like Mavis Staples, Bela Fleck, and Dumpstafunk. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Feb. 21st, but fan club members can get them as early as Thursday. DMB are considered one of the biggest Hall of Fame snubs this year, missing the cut despite leading the Hall’s annual fan ballot. We’ll let you know if there’s a change of plan and the DMB reign of terror heads our way.

Dave Matthews Band is excited to announce dates for its 2020 North American summer tour! Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 21, at 10 AM local time. Visit https://t.co/7C1PMPyH2M for tour dates and information. #DMB2020 #SeeYouOnTheRoad pic.twitter.com/PUFL45E45D — dave matthews band (@davematthewsbnd) January 22, 2020