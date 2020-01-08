David Bowie EPs Coming On Record Store Day

Two EPs of unreleased and rare David Bowie material will be pressed into vinyl and hit shelves this Record Store Day. But you can start listening right now. Released Wednesday to mark what would have been the Starman’s 73rd birthday, an acoustic version of “The Man Who Sold The World” is streaming. Taken from the ChangesNowBowie sessions, nine tracks in all were recorded during rehearsals at Madison Square Garden for the celebration of Bowie’s 50th trip around the sun. The BBC then aired the concert on the big day, January 8, 1997. A six-song set titled, David Bowie Is It Any Wonder?, will dole out each tune weekly starting on January 17th. Both will be available in hard format on April 18.

Hear "The Man Who Sold The World (ChangesNowBowie Version)" from the new posthumous David Bowie EP 'Is It Any Wonder?' https://t.co/JOxhtrTcaR pic.twitter.com/3GOOOXYBOt — Stereogum (@stereogum) January 8, 2020