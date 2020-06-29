David Bowie Kept Terminal Illness A Secret From Nearly Everyone

David Bowie’s death in 2016 came as a shock to many fans – in part because the singer kept his illness a closely-guarded secret. Bowie’s 18-month battle with liver cancer was kept from all but his family and a few close friends.

The Starman kept busy right up until the end, dying two days after the release of his final album Blackstar – which producer Tony Visconti called Bowie’s “parting gift” to the world. A new live album from Bowie, Ouvrez Le Chien 1995, is out this week.