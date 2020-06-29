David Bowie Kept Terminal Illness A Secret From Nearly Everyone

David Bowie’s death in 2016 came as a shock to many fans – in part because the singer kept his illness a closely-guarded secret. Bowie’s 18-month battle with liver cancer was kept from all but his family and a few close friends.
How did David Bowie die? Music legend kept terminal illness hidden from friends and fans #Glastonburyhttps://t.co/peJc3WdtTF
— Mirror TV (@MirrorTV) June 28, 2020
The Starman kept busy right up until the end, dying two days after the release of his final album Blackstar – which producer Tony Visconti called Bowie’s “parting gift” to the world. A new live album from Bowie, Ouvrez Le Chien 1995, is out this week.
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.