David Bowie Live Album Due Out Next Week

A previously unreleased David Bowie live album will hit streaming services next week. Titled Ouvrez Le Chien (French for ‘Open The Dog’) the album captures Bowie performancelive in Dallas during the 1995 Outside tour. Two bonus tracks of “Under Pressure” and “Moonage Daydream” recorded in Birmingham, England are also included. “Ouvrez Le Chien” will be out on July 3rd.

