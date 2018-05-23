David Grohl Doesn’t Like Our “Massive Jerk” President

Count Dave Grohl among those who aren’t a fan of President Trump.

The Foo Fighters frontman called Trump a “massive jerk” and said he was “ashamed of our president” in an interview. Speaking to the British edition of GQ, Grohl says he feels the need to apologize whenever he travels because “the one thing I understand that he doesn’t is that the world isn’t as big as you think it is.” Grohl also believes that the American Dream was “still tangible, still desirable” but now is just “broken.”

But Grohl isn’t worried that his stance would turn off fans because “when I sing ‘My Hero’ they will all sing it with me. In the three hours that I am on stage, none of that matters.”