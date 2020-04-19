Deftones Album Update

Deftones drummer Abe Cunningham said the band’s “currently mixing” the new album while talking on an Instagram live stream. Deftones first said we’d get new tunes in 2019. Once that didn’t happen, they promised a new album in 2020. Cunningham has said the pandemic and public safety guidelines have challenged the album’s current progress. Deftones frontman, Chino Moreno told Kerrang that the new album will have the same vibe as 2000’s White Pony.

