Deftones Announce North American Tour with Gojira and Poppy

Deftones have announced a North American Summer 2020 Tour with Gojira and Poppy. The tour starts in Portland on July 27th with 26 more dates before wrapping up in Denver on September 5th. There hasn’t been a Salt Lake date announced…much like Pearl Jam, Weezer, Green Day & Fall Out Boy, and Rage Against the Machine. Poor us! You could always road trip though. Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday, February 14th at 1 pm.

North America, it’s been a minute… We’re coming through this summer with special guests, @GojiraMusic and @Poppy, July 27 – September 5. Tickets available Friday, 2/14, at 1PM local: https://t.co/HseWpLUduQ pic.twitter.com/bdT2QPUF7Q — Deftones (@deftones) February 11, 2020