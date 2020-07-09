Music

Deftones Push North American Tour To 2021

Posted on

Deftones have announced rescheduled dates for their canceled summer tour. The band was set to hit the road with Gojira and Poppy this month, but of course, the tour was postponed due to the coronavirus. Instead, the 26-city tour will kick off August 12th, 2021 in Minneapolis. In the meantime, fans will at least get a new Deftones album, which is expected to arrive in September.

