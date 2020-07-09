Deftones Push North American Tour To 2021

Deftones have announced rescheduled dates for their canceled summer tour. The band was set to hit the road with Gojira and Poppy this month, but of course, the tour was postponed due to the coronavirus. Instead, the 26-city tour will kick off August 12th, 2021 in Minneapolis. In the meantime, fans will at least get a new Deftones album, which is expected to arrive in September.

Our North American tour with special guests, @GojiraMusic and @Poppy, has now been rescheduled for August – September of 2021. Head to https://t.co/HseWpLUduQ for the full list of dates. Thank you for your patience and understanding. *Refund details continued in comments pic.twitter.com/lXQKJMoX2E — Deftones (@deftones) July 8, 2020