Deftones to Release New Version of ‘White Pony’

The Deftones will be reissuing their ‘White Pony’ album with a remix companion disc called ‘Black Stallion.’ The news of a reissue was confirmed by lead singer Chino Moreno during a ZOOM global press conference.

According to Moreno, the idea of ‘Black Stallion’ was thought about even before ‘White Pony’ and he’s glad that after 20 years the idea is taking shape.

The ‘White Pony’ album will celebrate its 20th anniversary on Saturday, but don’t get too excited thinking that’s when ‘Black Stallion’ will drop. An official date for the project wasn’t announced.