Did Pearl Jam Just Drop A Hint About A New Album?

Pearl Jam turns the big 3-0 this year and to celebrate they’re playing huge shows across Europe this summer. But perhaps they have something even bigger in store. On Twitter, a captionless photo featuring the band’s name written out in a wavelength was posted to their official account, kicking off speculation that their long-awaited next album is on the way. Last year, members of the band spoke about the follow up to 2013’s Lightning Bolt, revealing that it was in the works.
— Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) January 10, 2020
