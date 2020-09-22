Dunkin’ Claims it Didn’t Rip off blink-182

When Dunkin’ decided to show off their fall menu last August with the slogan “all the Fall things”, blink-182 fans were quick to compare the donut chain’s words to blink-182’s hit “All The Small Things”. Even the band responded to the comparison on Instagram, writing “We see you, Dunkin’.”
I guess Dunkin’ is trying to avoid a lawsuit because the chain’s VP told Alternative Press that the company’s attempt to “showcase the breadth of Fall deliciousness…wasn’t inspired by blink-182’s song.”
Sorry guys, that @dunkindonuts fall advertisement isn’t actually a @blink182 pun after all https://t.co/f50K4vhFbs
— altpress (@AltPress) September 21, 2020
Dunkin’s VP did say, however, “We are honored with the positive response by the band and their fans and encourage them to enjoy a Signature Pumpkin Spice Latte when they can.” Classy.
Do you think Dunkin’s marketing department was subconsciously inspired by blink-182? Can you name any other bands or song lyrics that could be associated with Fall?
