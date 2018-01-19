Erasure Is Coming!

X96 is pleased to welcome legendary band Erasure in concert on August 12 at Kingsbury Hall. Tickets go onsale on January 26th at Smith’s Tix locations.
Back in 2014, I had the chance to sit down with Vince Clarke of Erasure (also founding member of Depeche Mode and Yaz) and while I was totally being a fanboy, I was able to keep my composure and conduct a halfway decent interview. Also, if you are a fan of Erasure and bands like that, check out X96 Classic on KXRK HD2.
